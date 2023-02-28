WBB Washington PotW

Aliyah Washington was named both Freshman of the Week and overall Player of the Week for the Gulf South Conference. She is pictured in the Delta State game at The Coliseum on Feb. 25. The Wolves won 67-53.

 Photo by Miranda Daniel

For the final stamp of the regular season, freshman women’s basketball standout Aliyah Washington was not only the Gulf South Conference’s Freshman of the Week for a seventh time, but she was named the league’s Player of the Week.

Washington joins a select group of three players to ever be named Freshman of the Week seven times in a single season, and UWG’s first Player of the Week honor since the 2019-20 season.

Trending Videos