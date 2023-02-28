For the final stamp of the regular season, freshman women’s basketball standout Aliyah Washington was not only the Gulf South Conference’s Freshman of the Week for a seventh time, but she was named the league’s Player of the Week.
Washington joins a select group of three players to ever be named Freshman of the Week seven times in a single season, and UWG’s first Player of the Week honor since the 2019-20 season.
The Dallas, Georgia native averaged 20 points per game last week after scoring 16 in a road win at Mississippi College and 24 in the regular season finale against Delta State.
She was 51.8% (14-of-27) from the field for the week including a 4-for-9 clip from beyond the three-point line. On the glass, Washington averaged six rebounds per contest.
Washington and the Wolves are back in action tonight in the opening round of the Gulf South Conference Tournament, taking on West Florida on the road. Tip time is set for 7 p.m. EST.
