Make it two Gulf South Conference Freshman of the Week Awards in two weeks for the UWG women's basketball program.
On Tuesday, freshman forward Aliyah Washington was named the GSC Freshman of the Week following a stretch of two games that saw her average 12.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.
The Dallas, Georgia native had a career night last Wednesday against Montevallo, scoring 21 points with eight rebounds and four steals. Then on Saturday against Clark Atlanta, she was held to just four points, but still chipped in on the glass with three rebounds and added two more steals.
Washington joins fellow freshman Katelyn Dunning as GSC Freshman of the Week honorees as Dunning was last week's award winner.
Fans can catch both Washington and Dunning in action tonight at The Coliseum against Christian Brothers. Tip-time is set for 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.