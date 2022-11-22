Aliyah Washington

Freshman forward Aliyah Washington was named the GSC Freshman of the Week following a stretch of two games that saw her average 12.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

Make it two Gulf South Conference Freshman of the Week Awards in two weeks for the UWG women's basketball program.

On Tuesday, freshman forward Aliyah Washington was named the GSC Freshman of the Week following a stretch of two games that saw her average 12.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Trending Videos