For the second consecutive week, and the third time this season, freshman forward Aliyah Washington has won the GSC Freshman of the Week honors.

 UWG ATHLETICS

On Tuesday, Washington was named GSC Freshman of the Week following a strong performance against Montevallo University Saturday afternoon.

