For the second consecutive week, and the third time this season, freshman forward Aliyah Washington has won the GSC Freshman of the Week honors.
On Tuesday, Washington was named GSC Freshman of the Week following a strong performance against Montevallo University Saturday afternoon.
The Dallas, Georgia led UWG with 17 points and snagged down a career high 13 rebounds in the loss to Montevallo. Washington also recorded two steals.
West Georgia has claimed Freshman of the Week honors four times this season, with Katelyn Dunning winning it once thus far and Washington earning her third one Tuesday.
Both Washington and the Wolves were scheduled to continue in action Wednesday night at The Coliseum against the Union Bulldogs. Results from that game will follow in a later edition.
