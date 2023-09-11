Warren leads Lions to key region win over Sonoraville

Alexis Warren went three-for-three at the plate with three RBIs and a home run while also pitching a full five-inning game in a 10-2 region run-rule win over Sonoraville last Thursday.

 File Photo by Tucker Cole

Senior pitcher Alexis Warren was integral to the Central Lions’ 10-2 run-rule win over the Sonoraville Phoenix last Thursday, pitching a full five-inning game and also leading the team on offense going three-for-three at the plate with three runs batted in including a home run.

The win over the previously second-place Sonoraville puts Central (9-7, 3-2) in second place in region 7-4A, just behind Heritage (9-2-1, 4-1).