Warren leads Lions to key region win over Sonoraville

Senior pitcher Alexis Warren was integral to the Central Lions’ 10-2 run-rule win over the Sonoraville Phoenix last Thursday, pitching a full five-inning game and also leading the team on offense going three-for-three at the plate with three runs batted in including a home run.
The win over the previously second-place Sonoraville puts Central (9-7, 3-2) in second place in region 7-4A, just behind Heritage (9-2-1, 4-1).
In her stellar two-way performance, Warren allowed just two runs (one earned) on two hits with one strikeout and one walk.
At the plate, not only did she collect a perfect batting average on the night, but she also knocked back a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning which gave the Lions a 2-1 lead, which they held onto for the rest of the game.
On top of Warren’s career night, the Lions tallied nine hits in total, including two on four at-bats from Emma Shoemaker. Megan Cook and Journee Schofield were second on the team in runs batted in with two each.
The Lady Lions scored seven out of their 10 total runs in the bottom of the fourth inning thanks to balls put into play by Jayden Covey, Lana Adams, Cook, Warren, Ragan Reaves and Anna McMahan, as well as three Sonoravile errors and two walks.
With Central up 9-1, Sonoraville’s Ashley Fountain hit a solo home run to cut the lead down to 9-2, but Warren and the Central defense found two outs to minimize the damage.
A ground out by Cook in the bottom of the fifth inning plated Covey and stretched the Lion lead to eight runs, 10-2, to seal the five-inning run-rule.
Central’s next region game is today, Tuesday, Sept. 12 at Southeast Whitfield County with a first pitch slated for 5:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, the Lions will be back at home for a rematch with the three-time defending state champion Heard County Braves at 6 p.m.
