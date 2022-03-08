The Villa Rica Police Department have located a suspect and issued warrants in connection to a shooting incident which occurred last week.
Warrants have been issued for Campris Tyrique Hill, 24, of Villa Rica for the charges of murder and aggravated assault.
Last Wednesday, Villa Rica police responded to the Hampton Court Apartments on Industrial Boulevard for a report of two people that had been shot.
Officers found one victim had been transported to the fire department on Industrial Boulevard and the other victim was inside the apartment, according to a release from the Villa Rica Police Department.
The release also stated that both victims were transported to the area hospitals due to their injuries. One of those victims, Alvin Doby, 24, of Villa Rica, died at the hospital. The other victim was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.
Anyone having information on Hill is asked to contact Detective Chris Rowan at 678-840-1317 or the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
