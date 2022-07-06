A Roopville man wanted for burglary since late 2021 was arrested after allegedly being caught stealing from Walmart.
On Oct. 10, 2021, Jacob Daniel Lewis, 20, of Roopville, had a warrant issued for his arrest for allegedly burglarizing a residence on North Lassetter Circle in Villa Rica the day before, per the report.
According to the report, the victim had $2,600 worth of items stolen from his home. The report does not specifically list what items were taken, but the items are categorized as household goods, electronics, and jewelry.
Lewis’ warrant for burglary was discovered when he was arrested at Walmart on Highway 27 in Carrollton on Tuesday after being accused of not paying for an item valued at less than $10.
According to the report, he went to Walmart, selected a few items, and paid for all items except for personal lubricant, which he reportedly placed in his back pocket.
He was stopped by the loss prevention team member before law enforcement was summoned to the store.
Lewis asked Walmart to “please allow him to pay for it” versus going to jail, but authorities said Walmart wished to prosecute.
In additional to his burglary charge, Lewis was charged with theft by taking.
Lewis was transported to the Carroll County Jail under a $7,500 bond as of Thursday morning.
