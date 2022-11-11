A friend sent me the January 20, 2021 New York Times front page with the headline, “Democracy has prevailed: Biden promises to seek unity.” Every so often I look at the yellowed page to remind me of the fraught moments that horrible day when our democracy was imperiled. I never imagined insurrectionists would invade the capitol and try to stop the vote certifying the presidential election.
I operated under the assumption that Americans loved America. Silly me. I was unaware that there were so many threads of discontent bubbling under our red white and blue surface. One thread was represented by the mob who carried torches in Charlottesville and chanted, “Jews will not replace us.” The Oath Keepers unraveled another thread, when they marched in stacked military precision when they attacked the Capitol.
Authoritarian threads came to light when I realized that some citizens wanted to keep the loser of the election in power, even when he refused to relinquish his hold on the presidency. What seemed permissible, even desirable to his followers sounded like a dictatorship to me. If I wanted my country to have a president-for-life, I would live in Great Britain or Russia.
The day the last election was certified is the day when the media started talking about midterm elections, handicapping each contest and pontificating on national news every night about the odds that Democrats will hold onto their slight majority in Congress. Reporters relentlessly pointed out the narrow vote majority in the Senate. That plus the precedent set by a POTUS who all but declared, “Hell no, I won’t go”, and wasn’t talking about Vietnam, turned new ground.
His reluctance to vacate the White House was classless and unfitting behavior, but it educated me that we live in a world with new political problems packaged with new possibilities. One answer that will emerge as a choice is to declare victory by not admitting defeat.
In this new day, I look upon our elections through the lens of questions. The system depends on having faith that elections are conducted fairly. When doubt is cast on the integrity of the system, faith erodes and the legitimacy of every election falls into doubt hence forth until forever. That dye was intentionally cast by the petulant former POTUS.
I’m writing this column on November 8, before the polls close. Tomorrow morning, America will face more questions than easy answers. Who won their race? Who lost but refuses to accept the results and demands a recount, or two, if the candidate lives in Georgia. Who lost, but not really, because the election was a fraud and there was a conspiracy run by a foreign cabal and unknown entities. Or robotic voting machines ran amuck because they weren’t made in America.
How many candidates who lost their race will appeal all the way to the Supreme Court? Better wake up Justice Clarence Thomas — he has some ridiculous edicts to decree. And what’s up with those armed vigilantes in Arizona who “watched” the ballot drop boxes? They watched and they carried arms and they intimidated voters.
And how do my fellow Americans devise conspiracy theories to fit every occasion? Paul Pelosi can’t simply be attacked by a random intruder. Shallow thinkers don’t utilize Ockham’s razor — the theory states that in trying to understand something, getting unnecessary information out of the way is the fastest way to the truth or to the best explanation. In other words, the simplest answer is usually the right one. No, they insert far-fetched gumbo that’s cobbled together from the internet and pronounce make believe as gospel.
There should be a new box to check on our voter registration form: “Election Denier.” According to an ABC NEWS and FiveThirtyEight tally, of the 552 Republicans running for office, 199 have fully denied the legitimacy of the 2020 election. Another 61 Republicans have raised questions about the results of 2020. I can’t stop laughing at the irony that people who have no faith in our democratic system and ability to pull off a fair election would actually run for office.
I question whether these kooks should even be allowed to run. They can run, because this is America. But there ought to be a law that requires them to accept certified election results, or the foolishness will never end. Before they take the oath of office, election deniers should be required to stand on the Capitol steps and acknowledge who is the rightfully elected president.
I hope candidates will win or lose with grace. But there’s one question that brings universal agreement: Everyone is tired of the political ads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.