A friend sent me the January 20, 2021 New York Times front page with the headline, “Democracy has prevailed: Biden promises to seek unity.” Every so often I look at the yellowed page to remind me of the fraught moments that horrible day when our democracy was imperiled. I never imagined insurrectionists would invade the capitol and try to stop the vote certifying the presidential election.

I operated under the assumption that Americans loved America. Silly me. I was unaware that there were so many threads of discontent bubbling under our red white and blue surface. One thread was represented by the mob who carried torches in Charlottesville and chanted, “Jews will not replace us.” The Oath Keepers unraveled another thread, when they marched in stacked military precision when they attacked the Capitol.

Trending Videos