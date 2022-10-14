I’m missing Pop on what would have been his 96th birthday. Here’s to you, Wilson Freeman, and the rest of the “Greatest Generation,” gone to glory.

Their enemies called them “Devils in baggy pants.” During the Second World War, our civilization was being threatened by a mad man’s terrible ideology. While Adolph Hitler raged in Berlin, here in the States there were a group of young men who were being trained to fly in at night, jump out of a plane, and “take care of business.” Most of them were farm boys, prized for their ability to shoot well. One of them was Wilson Freeman, a boy from Bowdon Georgia. He was a Devil in baggy pants. A paratrooper in the 101st and 82nd Airborne.

