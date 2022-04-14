A local man with active warrants was located this week and given an additional charge.
Carroll County Deputy Kyle Tovey was given a tip from an investigator that a man the department has active warrants on was hiding on the property of 222 Mandeville Road in Carrollton.
Tovey arrived at the residence with Deputy Kelly Bennett to see if he could locate the man identified as Christopher Lee Whitehead, 39, of Carrollton. He spoke with Kathy Webb, Whitehead’s mother, who lives at the residence.
Webb stated that Whitehead arrived at her residence at approximately 10 a.m. on Saturday, but left 45 minutes prior to their arrival. She said that Whitehead went to the Bowdon Junction Shoppette located north of the residence, the report said.
Bennett left the residence to see if Whitehead was at the store while Tovey stayed with Webb. Bennett returned without making contact with Whitehead and informed Tovey that the clerk at the store “has not seen him all day,” according to the report.
When Bennett asked Webb if her son was inside the house she said no and gave the deputies permission to enter her house to search for him.
Bennett found Whitehead inside the house and they placed him in handcuffs. He was walked to the front of Tovey’s patrol car to be checked for weapons, according to the report.
While no weapons were located on Whitehead, when Bennett checked his pockets a “small bag of white crystallized substance suspected to be methamphetamine” was located.
In addition to the drugs, a driver’s license and identification card for Robin E. Swanger was located in Whitehead’s pocket. Bennett weighed the bag and found it to be eight grams. Using the TruNarc too, the drugs were confirmed to be methamphetamines per the report.
Whitehead was charged with possession of methamphetamine in addition to the charges listed on his active warrants which were entering an auto with intent to commit theft, theft of vehicle/equipment/cargo, felony theft by shoplifting, and two counts of failure to appear.
Whitehead is currently in the Carroll County Jail after being denied bond.
