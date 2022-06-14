A Villa Rica man has eluded capture for four months — until this week.
The Villa Rica Police Department has arrested a suspect for charges stemming from multiple incidents beginning in February 2022.
According to a Villa Rica Police Department press release, Brandon Vaughn, 36, of Villa Rica, was seen in the Hampton Court Apartments on Monday. Responding officers were aware that Vaughn had active arrest warrants and located him in an apartment.
Vaughn became a wanted suspect after Villa Rica Police responded to Sugar Foods Corporation on Industrial Boulevard on Feb. 4, 2022 after he allegedly made threats against other employees.
According to the release, Vaughn had been dismissed from the company. Following his termination, he allegedly made several calls and sent text messages threatening employees.
A warrant was obtained for the charge of terroristic threats at the time of the incident, however, Vaughn was not located.
On April 18, Villa Rica Police were notified of an incident at Hampton Court Apartments where Vaughn was allegedly reported to have assaulted a 12-year old juvenile, per VRPD's release.
According to the release, during the assault it was alleged that Vaughn was choking the juvenile to the point that he could not breathe.
An arrest warrant was obtained for the charge of Aggravated Assault at the time of that incident, however, once again, Vaughn could not be located.
Additionally, Vaughn has been named as a suspect in another assault case that occurred on Saturday, June 11. That case is still under investigation.
Vaughn was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts and failure to appear. He is currently in the Carroll County Jail with no bond set.
