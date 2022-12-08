Salvation Army - William Atkins

William Atkins, assistant director of the Salvation Army location in Carrollton, says that there is a shortage of volunteers to work the organization's annual "Red Kettle Campaign" outside the main doors of Walmart, Kroger, Hobby Lobby and Belk. 

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

Shopping at Walmart, Kroger, Hobby Lobby or Belk in Carrollton in decades past during December, the scene of someone standing outside the main doors by a large red kettle suspended on a tripod while shaking a handheld bell has been a common sight.

Not so much during this Christmas season, especially Monday-Friday.

