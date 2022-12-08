Shopping at Walmart, Kroger, Hobby Lobby or Belk in Carrollton in decades past during December, the scene of someone standing outside the main doors by a large red kettle suspended on a tripod while shaking a handheld bell has been a common sight.
Not so much during this Christmas season, especially Monday-Friday.
For more than a hundred years, Salvation Army workers and volunteers have been ringing bells as shoppers enter and exit grocery stores and other large retail businesses as shoppers drop their donation of coins and bills in the red kettles.
The scene is as autonomous symbol of the Yuletide Season.
But the 2022 Christmas Season thus far has been different locally for the Red Kettle project. The shortage of volunteers and even paid workers has forced the local Salvation Army organization to cut back on its hours at the large retail establishments, Walmart, Kroger, Hobby Lobby or Belk, to 12 - 8 p.m.
"We are a little short on volunteers, especially during the weekdays, and even some people who we pay to work don't show up," said William Atkins, assistant director of the Salvation Army organization headquartered in Carrollton.
When the director of the Salvation Army in Carrollton, Robert Woolbright, spoke to the Carrollton Kiwanis Club recently, she said much the same thing.
"Ideally, we would like to have enough volunteers to assist us during the weekdays, but particularly we need folks to volunteer to serve as bell ringers on the weekends when the shopping traffic picks up," Atkins said.
Atkins also noted that when the temperature is colder, he has noticed that it tends to bring out more Christmas shoppers. The unseasonably warm weather, even for early December, tends to temper the spirit of Christmas shopping.
"But we think things will pick up as we get a little closer to Christmas as more people come out to shop," he added.
The Red Kettle Campaign, the Salvation Army's signature fundraising activity has a history that stretches back well over 100 years.
In 1891, Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee was distraught because so many poor individuals in San Francisco were going hungry. During the holiday season, he resolved to provide a free Christmas dinner for the destitute and poverty-stricken. He only had one major hurdle to overcome -- funding the project.
Where would the money come from, he wondered. He lay awake nights, worrying, thinking, praying about how he could find the funds to fulfill his commitment of feeding 1,000 of the city's poorest individuals on Christmas Day. As he pondered the issue, his thoughts drifted back to his sailor days in Liverpool, England. He remembered how at Stage Landing, where the boats came in, there was a large, iron kettle called "Simpson's Pot" into which passers-by tossed a coin or two to help the poor.
The next day Captain McFee placed a similar pot at the Oakland Ferry Landing at the foot of Market Street. Beside the pot, he placed a sign that read, "Keep the Pot Boiling." He soon had the money to see that the needy people were properly fed at Christmas.
Six years later, the kettle idea spread from the west coast to the Boston area. That year, the combined effort nationwide resulted in 150,000 Christmas dinners for the needy. In 1901, kettle contributions in New York City provided funds for the first mammoth sit-down dinner in Madison Square Garden, a custom that continued for many years.
Today in the U.S., The Salvation Army assists more than 4.5 million people during the Thanksgiving and Christmas time periods.
Captain McFee's kettle idea launched a tradition that has spread not only throughout the United States, but all across the world. Kettles are now used in such distant lands as Korea, Japan, Chile and many European countries. Everywhere, public contributions to Salvation Army kettles enable the organization to continue its year-round efforts at helping those who would otherwise be forgotten.
So from San Francisco in 1901 to Carrollton, Georgia in 2022, the handbells continue to clang in front of major shopping destinations from the day after Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve as the Salvation Army's iconic "Red Kettle Campaign" rings on.
But only if folks, young and old from all walks of life, can spare a couple of hours ringing in the Spirit of Christmas.
NOTE: The Salvation Army of Carrollon is located at 115 Lake Carroll Blvd. off Bankhead Highway, across from Robinson Salvage,
In addition to spearheading the local "Red Kettle Campaign" during the Christmas season each year, the Salvation Army location also raises funds through the sales of reasonably priced clothing and a myriad of other items in its store at Lake Carroll Blvd.
The site also serves as a drop-off point for citizens who wish to donate items that can be added to the store's inventory.
To volunteer or for more information, call 770-830-0120.
