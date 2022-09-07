Want to Adopt a Bridge?

The Houlihan Bridge, built in 1922 and located in Port Wentworth, is the last remaining swing style bridge in Georgia. It is slated for replacement and was eligible for adoption in 2019.

 SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN

Georgia is home to almost 15,000 bridges that cars, trucks and buses use every day. Over time these bridges must be replaced to ensure the state's infrastructure remains in a state of good repair.

Some of these bridges are historic and, in compliance with U.S.C. Section 144(g), they must be made available for donation to a state, locality or responsible private entity. To streamline the advertising process, the Georgia Department of Transportation’s (Georgia DOT) Office of Environmental Services is introducing a web-based forum to notify interested parties of bridges available for donation.

