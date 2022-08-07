Wanona Fields Cheatwood

Ms. Wanona Fields Cheatwood, age 72 of Villa Rica passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 at her residence following an extended illness.

Ms. Cheatwood was born November 29, 1949 in Villa Rica, the daughter of the late Lovie Fields and Millie Wix Conner. She worked most of her life in Banking for Carrollton Federal, BB&T, Regions and First Georgia. She was a member of Heritage Heights Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening and canning and singing in her Church. Wanona especially enjoyed the time she spent with her granddaughters whom she considered the sunshine of her life.

Trending Videos