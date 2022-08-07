Ms. Wanona Fields Cheatwood, age 72 of Villa Rica passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 at her residence following an extended illness.
Ms. Cheatwood was born November 29, 1949 in Villa Rica, the daughter of the late Lovie Fields and Millie Wix Conner. She worked most of her life in Banking for Carrollton Federal, BB&T, Regions and First Georgia. She was a member of Heritage Heights Baptist Church and enjoyed gardening and canning and singing in her Church. Wanona especially enjoyed the time she spent with her granddaughters whom she considered the sunshine of her life.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Wendi and Paul Turner, Villa Rica, son and daughter-in-law, Shane and Raylene Cheatwood, Villa Rica; granddaughters, Olivia Shadrix (Michael Pavich), Meredith Turner and Kaylee Cheatwood; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lydia and Ronald Prather, Villa Rica, Joy and Bill Brown, Villa Rica, Connie and Steve Adams, Temple, and Alisa Dickson, Rockmart; step-father, Lucius Conner, Villa Rica and a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her step-mother, Maxine Fields.
Funeral Service will be conducted Sunday, August, 7, 2022 at 3 P.M. from The Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Gilreath.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday from 1 P.M. until 3 P.M.
Interment will follow the service in Glenn Memorial Garden with Misters Nathan Prather, Ronald Prather, Steve Adams, Paul Turner, Michael Pavich and Bill Brown serving as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in Memory of Wanona to
Heritage Heights Baptist Church; 525 Sandhill Hickory Lvl Rd, Carrollton, GA 30116.
The family would like to thank all of her special caregivers for all of their love and kindness.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
