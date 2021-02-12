Wanda Tate, 66, of Athens, Georgia, died on Feb. 6, 2021.
Celebration of life services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Greater Breakthrough Christian Ministries, 1867 Dooley Town Road in Statham, Georgia. Interment will follow in Athens Memorial Gardens, 5195 Lexington Road. Viewing will be on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Batts & Bridges Funeral Home LLC, 3035 Atlanta Highway in Athens. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel 770-836-0066.
