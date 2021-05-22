Mrs. Wanda E. Roper, 71, of Temple, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021.
She was born May 4, 1950, in Dallas, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. James Walter Blackston and the late Mrs. Marion Camp Blackston.
She loved her family, she was strong in her beliefs, and worked very hard as a homemaker.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by one brother.
She is survived by her husband, Gene Roper, of Temple; son and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Dawn Purrell, of Gay, Georgia, stepdaughter and son-in-law, Lori and James Richardson, of Summerville, Georgia; stepson and daughter-in-law, Bradley and Derain Roper, of Kennesaw, Georgia; two sisters; one brother; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Monday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Memorial service will be conducted on Monday, May 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Eduardo Torres officiating.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc., and Cremation Services of Villa Rica in charge of arrangements, 770-459-3694.
