Wanda Riddle

Wanda Bentley Lovelady Riddle, 83, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Feb. 2, 2021.
She was born on Oct. 16, 1937, in Birmingham, Alabama, daughter of the late J.O. Bentley and Gladys Walker Bentley. She was a retired Walmart truck driver of many years. She enjoyed trains, sprint car racing and bowling.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jim Riddle; sister, Conethia Roby.
She is survived by children, Rhonda Lovelady Walker, Maurice Edward Lovelady, II, Max Lovelady, and Amanda Lovelady Warnix; stepchildren, Charmain Childers, and Rhonda Crosby; sister, Kay (Gary) Bullock; brother, Bobby (Sherrye) Bentley; 18 grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be conducted on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Gardens Funeral Home in Trinity, Florida. Interment will follow in Trinity Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com or www.trinitymemorial.com.
