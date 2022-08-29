Wanda Joyce Harper, age 59, of Carrollton, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022. Wanda was born in Carroll County on March 11, 1963, the daughter of the late George Harold “Red” Massengale and Joyce Massengale.
Wanda was a homemaker and a free spirit. She was an artist at heart. She enjoyed all types of music and loved to paint. Wanda was full of joy when she was behind the wheel of her little red car with her sunglasses and red lipstick on. She tended to her flower garden and went fishing in her spare time. But her biggest accomplishments and her greatest joys were her sons and granddaughters. Wanda will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her sons & daughters-in-law, Derrick Harper & Courtney Huff and Kane & Mandee Harper; step-son & daughter-in-law, Clint & Heather Harper; granddaughters, Laney Aleece Harper and Kadee Lane Harper; sisters & brothers-in-law, Donna & Kim Mitchell and Rhonda & Mark Mayer; her best friend and companion, Jack Richardson; the father of her boys, Terry Harper; her four-legged companion, Boo; and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, great-nieces and many friends.
Funeral services will be Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Brown officiating. Interment will follow in the Tyus Baptist Church Cemetery. Nan Richardson, Ashton Robinson, Noah Robinson, Jared Mitchell, Kyle Mitchell, Mark Mayer, and Kim Mitchell will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:30 p.m. until the hour of service.
