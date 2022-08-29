Wanda Joyce Harper

Wanda Joyce Harper, age 59, of Carrollton, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022. Wanda was born in Carroll County on March 11, 1963, the daughter of the late George Harold “Red” Massengale and Joyce Massengale.

Wanda was a homemaker and a free spirit. She was an artist at heart. She enjoyed all types of music and loved to paint. Wanda was full of joy when she was behind the wheel of her little red car with her sunglasses and red lipstick on. She tended to her flower garden and went fishing in her spare time. But her biggest accomplishments and her greatest joys were her sons and granddaughters. Wanda will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

