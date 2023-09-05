Mr. Walter Lewis, age 32, of Atlanta, GA died on August 24, 2023. Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday September 9, 2023 at noon at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Historic Westend Chapel, 100 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery. Viewing will be Thursday September 7, 2023 from 3-6 p.m. at our Historic Westend Chapel. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. 770-836-0044.
