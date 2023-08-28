Mr. Walter Lewis, age 32, of Atlanta, Georgia on Aug. 24, 2023. Final arrangements to be announced at a later date by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Today in History, Aug. 29, 2023
- Fans encouraged to purchase tickets, parking in advance for UWG football opener
- August proves to be toughest tournament for Carroll Bassmasters
- UWG cross country teams receive GSC rankings
- Wolves' linebackers led by experience
- September statewide bus tour set to draw attention to resources that support Georgians struggling with addiction
- HCSO seizes 44 pounds of meth
- Highlanders win scrimmage game
Most Popular
Articles
- Thomaston man arrested for Carroll County murder
- Man jailed in missing toddler case has warrant in Carrollton
- Mother files lawsuit against Leopoldo's in Anna Jones' death
- Carrollton man facing felony weed charges
- Clayton Lee Kierbow
- Carrollton First votes for disaffiliation from UMC
- CPD arrest Whitesburg man on drug charges
- Hollingsworth looks to return to City Hall
- Is the Haralson County Sheriff's Office over budget?
- ACE unit makes fentanyl bust
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.