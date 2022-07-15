Mrs. Walter Johnson, age 86, of Buchanan, Ga. died on July 7, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Today, July 16, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 602 Newnan Road, Carrollton, GA 30117. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044

