Walter Earl Carl, Jr

Mr. Walter Earl Carl, Jr., age 87 of Carrollton, Ga passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Mr. Carl was born in New Orleans, L.a. on April 7, 1936, the son of the late Walter Earl Carl, Sr. and Fay Macdonald Carl. He was a 1959 graduate of Louisiana State University (LSU) where he obtained a Bachelor degree in Forest Management. Mr. Carl was a veteran having served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Temple-Inland and was a member of the Carroll County Sportsman Club, West Georgia Senior Golf Association, Ducks Unlimited and St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church.

