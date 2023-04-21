Mr. Walter Earl Carl, Jr., age 87 of Carrollton, Ga passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
Mr. Carl was born in New Orleans, L.a. on April 7, 1936, the son of the late Walter Earl Carl, Sr. and Fay Macdonald Carl. He was a 1959 graduate of Louisiana State University (LSU) where he obtained a Bachelor degree in Forest Management. Mr. Carl was a veteran having served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Temple-Inland and was a member of the Carroll County Sportsman Club, West Georgia Senior Golf Association, Ducks Unlimited and St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Valerie Carl Cooke and Kenneth of Carrollton; grandchildren, Carl (Katy) Cooke, Lauren Cooke, Thomas Walter Yates, Samuel Lowen Yates and long-time companion, Carmen Lydia Morgan. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lynn Womack Carl and daughter, Jane Carl Yates.
The family will receive friends at the chapel of Tabernacle Baptist Church on Sunday, April 23 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow the visitation at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Tabernacle Baptist Church with Rev. Neil Awbrey officiating, Kenneth Cooke and Wayne Seabolt giving eulogies. Music will be by Jerry Rogers.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions in Mr. Carl’s memory to Sacred Journey Hospice, 138 Peach Dr., McDonough, GA 30253 or a charity of your choice.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
