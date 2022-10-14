Mr. Walter Lee “Boot” Watkins, age 56, of Franklin passed away October 12, 2022.

His memorial service will be held Monday October 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Stutts Funeral Home with Rev. Rodney Roquemore officiating.

