Mr. Walter Lee “Boot” Watkins, age 56, of Franklin passed away October 12, 2022.
His memorial service will be held Monday October 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Stutts Funeral Home with Rev. Rodney Roquemore officiating.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mr. Walter Lee “Boot” Watkins, age 56, of Franklin passed away October 12, 2022.
His memorial service will be held Monday October 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Stutts Funeral Home with Rev. Rodney Roquemore officiating.
The family will accept guests at Stutts Funeral Home Monday afternoon from 12:00 – 1:00 PM prior to the service.
Mr. Watkins was born March 1, 1966 in Heard County to the late James Watkins, Jr. and Dorothy Ruth Brooks Watkins.
He was a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church. He loved the Lord and his church family, and especially appreciated his pastor, Rodney Roquemore, and pastor’s wife, LeeAnn.
He was a graduate of Heard County High School (Class of 1985). He was a hard worker, a trait that served him well as an employee of the City of Carrollton Water Department for 17 years. On the local level, he was in the Police Reserve Auxiliary for the City of Franklin and a volunteer fireman.
He was well known as a man with a heart of gold who would help anyone in their time of need. He always had a positive outlook on life and was an inspiration to everyone who knew him. He had a sense of humor and enjoyed making others laugh. His grandchildren held a special place in his heart, and he loved them unconditionally.
He was known for wearing boots and a cowboy hat, which led to his nicknames, “Boots” and “Cowboy”. He had a love for all southern soul foods and especially liked banana pudding for dessert.
Survivors include: two children, Brianna Cheeks Miller and Corial Cheeks both of Franklin; five grandchildren; one sister, Vickie Watkins; one brother, Ricky Watkins; loving aunts; a number of nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Christopher James Watkins and Richard Brooks.
Those who wish may write memorial tributes at www.stuttsfuneralhome.com.
Stutts Funeral Home of Franklin, GA in charge of arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.