Walter Benjamin Driver, age 79 of Carrollton, passed away October 7, 2021. He was born July 2, 1942 in Carroll County, son of the late James Samuel Driver and the late Effie Lucille Rigsby Driver.
He was a Supervisor of Facilities at Southwire where he had worked for more than 30 years. He had also worked as a brick mason and was a member of Shady Grove Church. He enjoyed fishing and gardening and was a fan of the Georgia Bulldogs Football team.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Irene Henderson, Robert Driver, and William Driver.
He is survived by his wife Joyce Steele Driver of Carrollton; his daughters, Elaine Parson and Becky Driver; grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Christopher and Tia Parson; great granddaughter, Charlotte “Charlie” Lucille Parson; special niece, Dorothy Green; life-long friend, Kenneth Yates; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be conducted Monday, October 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Mike Harris officiating. Interment will follow in Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Todd Bennett, Jackson White, Charles Rogers, Kenneth Yates, Chris Parson, and Julian Cook serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.