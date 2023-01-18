Walt Hardeman

Mr. Walter “Walt” Vernice Hardeman, age 74, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
He was born in Vidalia, Georgia on January 26, 1948, the son of the late Alvin Vernice Hardeman and Mary Jordan Hardeman.
Updated: January 18, 2023 @ 6:18 pm
Mr. Hardeman worked in the Utility Maintenance department at Carroll County Water Authority for 16 years. He served his country in the United States Army and was a member of Bethany Christian Church. He loved keeping up the property he grew up on and was happiest when spending time with his family, on his tractor and playing in the mud.
He is survived by his wife, Kay Hardeman; sons and daughter-in-law, Jordan Hardeman of Carrollton, Judson (Paige) Hardeman of Villa Rica; grandchildren, Kade, Ellys; sisters and brothers-in-law, Martha (Bruce) Shade of Carrollton, Frances (Mike) Brown of Hartwell; nephew and niece-in-law, Jeff (Angie) Brown; along with numerous cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Lucy Hardeman and Barbara Hardeman.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 20, 2023 from 5-8 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Bethany Christian Church with Minister Mike Brooks and Minister Allen Howard officiating.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Brown, Lance Garmon, Logan Green, Anthony Nasser, Aaron Moody and Keith Burns.
Interment will follow in Bethany Christian Church Cemetery with American Legion Post 143 providing Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Omni Christian Ministry, 324 Dyer Road, Carrollton, Georgia 30116, Bethany Christian Church, 2868 Carrollton Villa Rica Hwy, Carrollton, GA 30116, JDRF – Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
