The local Carrollton Walmart donated 29 bikes to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office for children in need this holiday season.
Ashley Hulsey, Communications Director, told the Times-Georgian on Wednesday that the CCSO has received small grants from Walmart.com in the past, where the department purchases material for their EAGLE program to educate students on various topics related to their age.
Additionally, Walmart.com has helped sponsor some of the summer camps held by the Sheriff’s Office, Hulsey said.
“We were contacted by Walmart.com that they had bicycles to donate if we knew children who might benefit from them,” said Hulsey.
Through the School’s Resource Officers (SRO), Hulsey said they were able to identify students within the county school system to donate the bikes to.
The SRO’s were able to pick up the bikes last week and will deliver them sometime before Christmas Day.
“It should be noted that Walmart.com reaches out and partners with many different groups and organizations throughout Carroll County and continues to be a blessing to our community,” said Hulsey.
According to a statement on the CCSO Facebook, deputies never get tiresome of shouting from the rooftops how amazing the community, businesses, and staff is at the Sheriff’s Office.
“We are blessed to serve a most deserving and giving community,” the post said. “We know some children are going to be so happy come Christmas morning.”
