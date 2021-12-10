Walmart awards city school with local grant

Pictured from left are Kelley Law, Carrollton City Schools Families in Transition coordinator; Brittney Berry, Carrollton City Schools social worker; Stephanie Swint, Walmart.com human resources business partner; Stasie Moore, Walmart.com site director; and Cindy Tucker, Walmart.com general manager assistant.

 Special to the Times-Georgian

Walmart recently awarded Carrollton City Schools a local community grant of $1,000.

Through the Walmart Foundation, the organization seeks to create value in communities worldwide, strengthening them through local grants that help the community thrive.

This local grant will help support homeless families and economically disadvantaged students in the school district.

“In the past, we have purchased clothing and shoes for children when a teacher or parent requests,” said Kelley Law, a school social worker for Carrollton City Schools.

“These grants are extremely important because they provide support to students with the greatest needs.”

