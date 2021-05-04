Wallace Johnson age 72 of Morrow, Georgia, passed away April 30, 2021.
Graveside services will be conducted Thursday, May 6, 2021 at noon Georgia time at St. James Church Cemetery 621 County Road 428, Graham, Alabama.
His viewing will be Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel from 3-7 p.m. Georgia time.
For the safety of the family and others, everyone must wear a mask to the viewing and graveside service. Arrangements entrusted to Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Georgia. 770-832-9059.
