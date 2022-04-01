The Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association has named Carrollton High School senior Caleb Wall as one of two Johnny Paulk Memorial Scholarship recipients.
Established at the 2021 GHSGCA Annual Meeting, the scholarship honors the legacy of the late Mr. Johnny Paulk, a member of the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame who was a longtime professional on the Jekyll Island Golf Course. Known as the “Mayor of Jekyll,” Paulk was a lifelong supporter of junior golf and high school golf.
Senior golfers throughout the state were eligible to be nominated. Applicants’ records, conduct on and off the course, leadership skills, and financial needs were considered.
Head golf coach Dr. Kurt Hitzeman nominated Caleb for the scholarship. Caleb has been a varsity golf team member throughout his high school career. He said he enjoys playing golf because it lets him figure out how good he can be at something challenging. After high school, Caleb will be attending the University of West Georgia to play golf at the next level.
Caleb will be honored and receive his scholarship check on June 8 at the North-South All-Star Banquet. The All-Star event is held annually at Sunset Country Club in Moultrie, Georgia.
