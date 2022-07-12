Graduated Carrollton golfer and future West Georgia Wolf Caleb Wall climbed the leaderboard on day two of the NHSGA High School Golf National Invitational, as he improved his first-round standing by 26 spots.
Going into the third round of the tournament at the Pinehurst Resort in N.C., he sits tied for 39th place out of 333 total individual golfers. In the first round of the tournament, Wall shot a 76, but he made up a lot of ground in round two on Tuesday, shooting a 73 to earn his current position.
Pinehurst is a par-72 course, which gave him a score of +4 at the end of round one. Wall shot birdies on holes two, six and 15, but he also had bogeys on one, four and 10, as well as double bogeys on eight and 18.
Wall's first-round score put him tied for 65th place going into round two, which was well within the top third of competitors. Still, he had ground to make up to make a run towards the top.
In round two, Wall again started off with a bogey on the first hole, but the rest of the round was improved, as he bagged birdies on holes six, ten and twelve, also escaping any double bogeys in the round.
Benjamin Siriboury out of Maryland currently leads the tournament at nine under par after shooting an impressive 66 in round one and a 69 in round two. Dalton Burts from Peachtree Corners, Ga. is currently in second place at eight under with a round-one 66 and a round-two 70.
The third and final round of the tournament tees off at 7:20 a.m. today.
