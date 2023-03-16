The day after it rained, I took advantage of some warmth and sunshine and a brief respite from the pollen to take a long walk on the greenbelt. I feel tremendously blessed that I can walk outside my door and within five minutes be on this paved trail that meanders through beautiful natural settings right here in town. During the pandemic, it was my happy place. I would finish my work at home, shut down my computer, put on my sneakers and hit the trail for an hour. Depending on my mood, I would plug in my earphones (yes, I’m still tethered) and listen to music that would get my heart pumping or pick a podcast that would stimulate my mind and spirit. I had listened to podcasts prior to the pandemic, but I became a true believer during those months of working from home. I discovered true crime, celebrity interviews, political discussions, history, philosophy, and of course, my main area—theology.

One of the gems that I continue to download each week is called “Everything Happens,” hosted by Dr. Kate Bowler, a professor at Duke Divinity School. Kate offers a unique take on life that started with a diagnosis of stage 4 cancer at the age of 35. A young mother, newly tenured professor and, as she puts it, “Instagram gold,” Kate found herself writing her story of living through a life-threatening illness and coming to terms with what she really believed about God, about people, about herself and about life. She wrote a book that led to a podcast that has created a community of people who listen because we also are dealing with lives that may look shiny on the outside but are full of holes and doubts and uncertainties on the underside. She talks about the fragility of being human and the fact that there is no cure for being human (the title of her second book).

Trending Videos