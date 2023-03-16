The day after it rained, I took advantage of some warmth and sunshine and a brief respite from the pollen to take a long walk on the greenbelt. I feel tremendously blessed that I can walk outside my door and within five minutes be on this paved trail that meanders through beautiful natural settings right here in town. During the pandemic, it was my happy place. I would finish my work at home, shut down my computer, put on my sneakers and hit the trail for an hour. Depending on my mood, I would plug in my earphones (yes, I’m still tethered) and listen to music that would get my heart pumping or pick a podcast that would stimulate my mind and spirit. I had listened to podcasts prior to the pandemic, but I became a true believer during those months of working from home. I discovered true crime, celebrity interviews, political discussions, history, philosophy, and of course, my main area—theology.
One of the gems that I continue to download each week is called “Everything Happens,” hosted by Dr. Kate Bowler, a professor at Duke Divinity School. Kate offers a unique take on life that started with a diagnosis of stage 4 cancer at the age of 35. A young mother, newly tenured professor and, as she puts it, “Instagram gold,” Kate found herself writing her story of living through a life-threatening illness and coming to terms with what she really believed about God, about people, about herself and about life. She wrote a book that led to a podcast that has created a community of people who listen because we also are dealing with lives that may look shiny on the outside but are full of holes and doubts and uncertainties on the underside. She talks about the fragility of being human and the fact that there is no cure for being human (the title of her second book).
On this particular day, I listened to an interview with Dr. Elaine Pagels, an eminent scholar of ancient texts, particularly those known as gnostic gospels. The interview was not about her scholarly work. Instead, Kate wanted to hear her story of how she endured the death of her son and her husband within the span of a year and a half. Her son died from an incurable lung disease at the age of 6. Her husband fell off a mountain, and as she put it, “shattered.” Her life was shattered, but she couldn’t go to pieces because she also had two young, adopted children, ages 3 months and 18 months, to care for. She had to go on living and loving.
The intersection of these two women’s stories reminded me of all the people I’ve known who have found themselves in similar circumstances, their lives shattered by a diagnosis, an accident, a sudden change they didn’t see coming. Three years ago, we could not have imagined how a virus would change the world and our lives. Even as the world shut down, we all thought it would be an inconvenience, a few weeks or maybe a couple of months, and then we would get back to normal. We have not gone back to normal, but we have gone on living and loving. Those who lost the unimaginable—children, spouses, parents, friends—know the deep grief that can be understood only by those who have walked the path. The rest of us bear witness to our own fears, anxieties, and losses, and we do our best to hold up their world and remind them that they are not alone.
People like Kate and Elaine write their lives into the world with such honesty and pathos, without expectation of anything except that maybe their experience put into words might point
people to some goodness and light, some hope for going on with life. And because they are both women who have spent their careers reading and interpreting the Word, I like to think that they understand that their words spring from the Word of life that holds all of us in its saving grace. Blessings in this shared journey, my friends.
