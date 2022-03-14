A young man who loves his community builds a business based on his hobbies and interests.
Kirby Caputa, owner of Carrollton’s new shoe store, Kix Carrollton, was originally born in Douglasville. He moved to the Roopville area in 2011, where he currently resides as a 20-year old.
Being just over the county line, Caputa attended Heard County High School where he graduated in 2020.
“Ever since I graduated really I’ve been just trying to focus on growing myself, growing a couple brands and bettering the community,” Caputa said.
He was introduced to entrepreneurship through other members of his family who owned a small businesses. Caputa’s grandfather owned a sporting goods store and his father sold police equipment through his own sales company.
Caputa mentioned a couple of members on his maternal side of the family also having small businesses they run for themselves, including his grandpa who was an engineer for the highways in Downtown Chicago which from which he created a business.
After witnessing successful family ventures, Caputa, who has always had a love of shoes, came up with the idea to start his own surrounding what he loves.
“I started in January of '21. It kind of hit me like I can start a shoe store. But before that I've been all about shoes probably about since 2016, 2017; I love shoes. I never really got into them because I didn’t have the money at the time, but now I'm starting to get my feet into it and I was like okay let’s do this.”
Caputa acknowledged that his favorite thing about shoes is the variety they have.
“It’s crazy how you change a pair of shoes and it changes your entire outfit. So it’s just unique,” Caputa said.
Kix is a non-traditional shoe store opened Nov. 12, 2021, where one can buy used shoes, trade or sell their shoes or get them cleaned. The inspiration to open a store with this design stemmed from the lack of ones of its kind being in Carrollton.
“There are other shoe stores like us in the Atlanta area, but there isn’t anything out here,” Caputa said. “There’s a lot of people with Jordans and shoes like this, but they don’t really have access to it unless they go to Atlanta and not that many people want to make that drive. That was kind of my inspiration to bring that fashion out here and give the people that opportunity without having to buy online or make that drive.”
Caputa had a personal collection of shoes so big that he could not store them all at his home, so he began trying to sell them off. He was reaching out to people that he knew to inquire whether they wanted to purchase shoes from him.
He didn’t have “the base that he needed” to sell, but since opening the store clients and customers have come to him.
When asked about challenges he’s faced, Caputa said he does not feel that he has faced any. He acknowledged that he is his only challenge by sometimes thinking he may be too young for certain ideas.
He began shaping his vision for his store around March 2021 and then met with some people at the Chamber of Commerce small business development center that gave him the knowledge he needed to work on opening Kix. He also turns to social media to learn more about the business.
Caputa acknowledged that his mother has been a big supporter while he has been growing his business saying that she was the “difference maker” and that he’d “debate anyone that she is the best mom ever.”
Aside from entrepreneurship, when Caputa was fresh out of high school he attended West Georgia Technical College for criminal justice with dreams of going into law enforcement. About half way through the semester, he decided that it was not for him while working at the Carroll County 911 center.
“We were in the height of the pandemic, so it was all online classes and I just could not focus at home,” Caputa said.
Caputa came to the conclusion that he was not going to pursue being an officer after interviewing with the Villa Rica Police Department and was told that he would either have to go to college or work inside the jail. He did not want to do either.
In the future, Caputa hopes to expand the merchandise in his store by working with more local designers and give them a space to grow their brands.
Since feeling so connected to the community, he also wants to start some nonprofit organizations to give back to the community. The first one in his plans is The Ryan Tatum Project dedicated to his best friend from high school who passed away in a car accident.
The purpose of the charity would be a memorial mark for his friend since there is not a memorial site at the location of the accident or the school nor a burial site due to cremation.
“My future plan, by the time I’m 30 or 40, I want to start a bunch of nonprofits. I love my community, I love the people around me. I’m not a fan of that idea that oh, I don’t like the people around me so I’m going to move. I think we can improve the environment around us…Whatever we think is a flaw we can improve instead of leaving because of it,” Caputa said.
