A former Carrollton City Schools assistant principal has returned to the district to lead as principal of Carrollton Upper Elementary School this year.

Tabitha Walker began her teaching career at Carrollton Elementary School after graduating from the University of West Georgia in 2007. A third-grade teacher for the district from 2008-2017, she then went on to obtain her Master’s of Science in Education from Walden University in 2012 and her Specialist in Educational Leadership in 2017 from Columbus State University.