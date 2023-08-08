A former Carrollton City Schools assistant principal has returned to the district to lead as principal of Carrollton Upper Elementary School this year.
Tabitha Walker began her teaching career at Carrollton Elementary School after graduating from the University of West Georgia in 2007. A third-grade teacher for the district from 2008-2017, she then went on to obtain her Master’s of Science in Education from Walden University in 2012 and her Specialist in Educational Leadership in 2017 from Columbus State University.
She served as an assistant principal at Carrollton Elementary School from 2017-2019 before moving to Carrollton Upper Elementary School, where she was an assistant principal from 2019-2021.
Then, Walker accepted a role as principal for Fayette County Schools, where she worked for the past few years.
Dr. Mark Albertus said Walker is a natural-born leader and will do well in her role as principal.
“Ms. Walker is a veteran leader who has graciously rejoined our team from a successful principalship in Fayette County,” said Dr. Albertus. “She strikes the perfect balance of maintaining high standards while supporting and encouraging both students and teachers. Ms. Walker has a unique way of blending strong instructional leadership with a servant leader’s heart.”
Walker said she is thrilled to be coming back to CCS.
“Carrollton is where I began my career, and so many leaders imparted skills and knowledge to me,” she said. “I learned what I know from the leaders in this system, and I want to make an impact on the community. The students and families of Carrollton are special — there’s nothing like being a Trojan!”
Not only will CUES have a new principal this year, the school is also in a new location — the Carrollton Junior High School building. CUES is now a true upper elementary school, housing grades 4 and 5 to better meet the needs of students, families, and staff.
Walker said she is looking forward to the next school year in a new building. Enhancements have been made to the building to give an elementary school feel.
“I am most excited about the new color scheme and signage throughout the building,” she said. “The colors really brighten up the school and makes it our own.”
Walker has three children; Landon, 13, Caleb, 9, and Teagan, 8 — all are students in the district.
— Special to the Times-Georgian
