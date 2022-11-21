With a crowd of about 200 citizens looking on, Herschel Walker brought his campaign to unseat U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock to Carrollton on Sunday afternoon.
His comments brought applause and some cheers from the crowd that gathered in the parking lot outside the Depot on Bradley down from Carrollton's Adamson Square. Fortunately though, on a Sunday afternoon, Walker and his supporters did not have to contend with a passing freight train and its blaring horn as did Governor Brian Kemp last week when he made a campaign stop in town.
However, a few "woof-woof-woofs" were heard, and few signs trumpeting "Blacks for Trump for Herschel" were seen with one sign-holder wearing an over-sized face placard of the former President.
While Governor Brian Kemp was with Walker and his campaign tour blitz in Smyrna on Saturday, the former Georgia Bulldog and Heisman Trophy winner was the beneficiary of rousing accolades from a couple of Republican politicians.
Republican North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson was with the Walker campaign here Sunday and spoke glowingly of the Senate hopeful. He was followed by Ralph Reed of Toccoa, a Republican political consultant and former chairman of the state's GOP and executive director of the Christian Coalition.
"We're in the most important election of our lifetime, and it comes down to you!," Walker told the crowd after emerging from his big, bright red campaign bus, stood on a temporary platform and addressed the crowd.
In one of his comments, he tied Sen.Warnock to President Joe Biden and alluded that a vote for his opponent would provide the Democrats an outright majority with 51 Senators.
Although Warnock garnered just over 35,000 more votes than Walker in the Nov. 8 General Election, he fell short of a majority, precipitating the Dec. 6 runoff.
National party heavyweights such as former Democratic president Barack Obama is scheduled to come to Georgia on Dec. 1 to campaign for Warnock.
As for Obama's successor in the White House, Donald Trump, he is eager to visit the Peach State in support of the man who he strongly encouraged to enter the senate race.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.