Walker James Lewis, infant son of Jacob Lewis and Ashley Marie Lovvorn Lewis, was born into Heaven on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Though Walker James never spent any time with his family on earth, he touched their lives, and they all love and miss him dearly.
In addition to his parents, he leaves behind to cherish his memory his maternal grandparents, Greg and Dana Lovvorn; paternal grandparents, Jamey and Tina Lewis; aunts and uncles, Blake and Maddey Lewis, Ciera and Sawyer Lane, Cole and Ashley Lovvorn.
The family ask for your continued prayers as they endure this difficult season.
“Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow due to change.” — James 1:17.
