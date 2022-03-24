Seven Georgia 4-H’ers earned a shot at the 2022 VEX Robotics World Championship after competing at the Georgia VEX IQ Challenge Robotics competition. The Walker County 4-H Robotics Team earned the final Georgia spot at the world championship event this May in Dallas, Texas.
The VEX IQ division of robotics competition involves building and operating a robot that competes in the “Pitching In” challenge. Pitching in requires the robots to earn points by moving or throwing balls in an obstacle course. The challenges incorporate pre-coded movement, joystick driving and team strategy. Teams earn points based on how well their robots move or throw balls within the robotics grid.
Four middle school 4-H’ers and three elementary school 4-H’ers make up the Walker County team known as the “DawgBytes.” Team members include Sam Brown, Mike Hardinger, Gregory Hobbs, Liam Logan, Chyanne Martin, Brendan Matteson and Grant Matteson. These students span six different schools in Walker County. The DawgBytes are guided by adult volunteers who offer support as students lead the charge. Volunteer coaches include Jason Hobbs, Joe Matteson and Wendy Matteson.
Walker County 4-H DawgBytes are a unique team in that they are not school-based. Weekly practices help the team prepare for competition, and students work independently on specific aspects of the design outside of practice. Working together, team members held individual leadership positions including designer, builder, programmer, notebook recorder, tester, driver and leader.
Named for the beloved UGA running back James Cook, “Cook” is the latest robot designed by the DawgBytes. Cook is a push bot design with a slide mechanism to allow the robot to hang.
Team members Brendan Matteson and Grant Matteson drive Cook the robot through the joystick-controlled element of the VEX IQ robotics challenge.
