Herschel Walker

Herschel Walker speaks to a crowd of supporters during a campaign stop in Carrollton on Tuesday. He brought Sens. Rick Scott, from Florida, and Tom Cotton, from Arkansas, who stumped for the former Georgia Bulldogs and Dallas Cowboys running back.

 PHOTO BY BRUCE GUTHRIE / /TIMES-GEORGIAN

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke to supporters at a campaign stop in Carrollton Tuesday but did not directly address recent unfavorable allegations about his payment for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion and violence against his ex-wife.

In the past few weeks, Walker has faced a string of troubling allegations. His son, Christian Walker, took to social media to criticize his father’s violence and parenting.

