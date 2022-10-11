The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting west Georgia residents to join the fight against the disease by participating in the organization's "Walk to End Alzheimer’s®" this Saturday, Oct. 14.
Presented by the Times-Georgian newspaper, the Alzheimer’s Association Georgia Chapter will be hosting the special event at Hobbs Farm, 1147 Rome St. in Carrollton. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. The walk start is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
“We look forward to the community joining us in taking steps to end Alzheimer’s disease and to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and all other dementia,” said Linda Davidson, Executive Director of the Georgia Alzheimer's Association Chapter.
“Our Walks are a wonderful opportunity to raise funds for critical Alzheimer’s research and local support services," Davidson explained.
On Walk Day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant "Promise Garden" ceremony, a mission-focused experience that signifies the group's solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.
“It is a powerful moment to look out at the crowd displaying their colorful commitment to ending this disease,” said Davidson “It is a powerful reminder there is hope and an entire community who understands the impact of this disease.”
More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, a leading cause of death in the United States.
Additionally, over 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Georgia alone during 2021, according to the Alzheimer's Association, there were more than 150,000 people aged 65 and older living with the disease and an estimated 338,000 caregivers who devoted 647 million hours of unpaid care to them at a cost of $9.3 billion.
Those figures are projected to rise by more than 25 percent during the next three years.
To sign up as a walker or team captain or to learn more about becoming a sponsor or volunteer for this Saturday's "Walk to End Alzheimer’s – West Georgia," visit www.georgiawalk.org or call 800-272-3900.
In addition to the Carrollton walk, the Alzheimer’s Association hosts 20 walks across Georgia, including Atlanta, Athens, Bainbridge, Canton, Augusta and Valdosta.
To register and receive the latest updates on any of this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk.
The Alzheimer’s Association "Walk to End Alzheimer’s" is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®.
Now, the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with "Walk to End Alzheimer’s."
Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.
The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Its mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.
