Alzheimers Walk

Participating in the annual Alzheimer’s Association "Walk to End Alzheimer’s" provides an opportunity to support a great cause while enjoying the camaraderie of good friends during a walk on a beautiful day. Saturday, Oct. 14 at Hobbs Farm in Carrollton, the event is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. Pictured above are participants in the recent "Coastal Georgia Walk" held in Savannah.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting west Georgia residents to join the fight against the disease by participating in the organization's "Walk to End Alzheimer’s®" this Saturday, Oct. 14.

Presented by the Times-Georgian newspaper, the Alzheimer’s Association Georgia Chapter will be hosting the special event at Hobbs Farm, 1147 Rome St. in Carrollton. Check-in begins at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. The walk start is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.

