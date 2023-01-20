Sara Claudia Cailn

Sara Claudia Cain (left), who suffered a damaged optic nerve that caused blindness, when she was 20 years old, spoke to the Carrollton Kiwanis Club on Friday. She is pictured with her trusty companion, Jackson, and Kiwanis President Johnny Tanner.

 PHOTO BY DAN MINISH/TIMES-GEORGIAN

What was supposed to be a routine tonsillectomy in 2015 ago turned out to be a live-changing event for Sara Claudia Tillman Cain of Carrollton. She shared her story of awakening the following morning blind and deaf in one year with members of the Carrollton Kiwanis Club on Friday.

"I initially prayed for the restoration of my sight," she shared, "because I was raised by Christian parents in a Christian home."

Trending Videos