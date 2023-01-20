What was supposed to be a routine tonsillectomy in 2015 ago turned out to be a live-changing event for Sara Claudia Tillman Cain of Carrollton. She shared her story of awakening the following morning blind and deaf in one year with members of the Carrollton Kiwanis Club on Friday.
"I initially prayed for the restoration of my sight," she shared, "because I was raised by Christian parents in a Christian home."
"But in any case, I knew that I could respond in two ways," the young lady said, "and that was it would either pull me away from God or draw me closer. It has drawn me closer."
And clearly changed the entire trajectory of her life physically, mentally and emotionally.
"I chose to move forward," she said, "learned to adapt my way of living each day in everything that I do and to be productive."
Tillman-Cain never thought about writing a book and certainly not becoming a public speaker. Now, she is both an author of three books and frequently makes presentations for a myriad of organizations and events, including small groups, churches and Sunday School classes.
Her publications include Blind Faith Devotional- 30 Days of Finding Light, Building Faith and Choosing Joy, Unseen Steps- God's Guidance Through Unexpected Blindness, and Whom Shall I Fear- 30 Days of Christ Centered Courage.
"Doing this brings me peace, happiness and joy," she noted, "and it's a blessing to me."
Her blindness has certainly not inhibited her quest for knowledge. While attending Berry College, the Carrollton High School graduate had the tonsillectomy in which her optic nerve was damaged, causing blindness and irreversible damage one of her ears. Nevertheless, she went on to earn a degree in psychology from the University of West Georgia and is currently working on a graduate degree online in clinical mental health counseling from Liberty University.
When asked about her future plans, she said, "It all comes back to God. Every day is a challenge.
"But I will continue to speak, share my faith and love of God, and become a licensed counselor," she said.
She has a website, saraclaudia.com, which is the online home of Sara Claudia Ministries, an organization focused on encouraging women to "Walk by Faith, Not by Sight."
Literally by her side is husband Seth Cain who she met when appearing as a guest on Carrollton radio station WLBB's "Community Voice" program in 2019. Cain is an on-air talent at Graddick Communications in Carrollton and does play-by-play sports announcing for the company's radio stations.
And of course, also continuing to be by her side, will be her beloved guide dog, Jackson.
