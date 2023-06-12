Wake and Shake Ribbon Cutting

Wake and Shake, the new doughnut and coffee spot in Wedowee, Ala. is opened on Memorial Day weekend.

For Carroll County residents looking to spend some time at Lake Wedowee this summer there is a new place in downtown Wedowee to check out called Wake and Shake Donut Shop. The owners Dawn and David Timmons graduated from Alexander High School in 1996 and have been a part of the Wedowee and West Georgia community. Dawn Timmons spoke with the Times-Georgian of what inspired the creation of Wake and Shake as well as what sets it apart from a standard donut shop.

Dawn and David Timmons started dating during their senior year at Alexander High School and after just three weeks of dating David took Dawn to his parent’s home on Lake Wedowee.