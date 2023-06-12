For Carroll County residents looking to spend some time at Lake Wedowee this summer there is a new place in downtown Wedowee to check out called Wake and Shake Donut Shop. The owners Dawn and David Timmons graduated from Alexander High School in 1996 and have been a part of the Wedowee and West Georgia community. Dawn Timmons spoke with the Times-Georgian of what inspired the creation of Wake and Shake as well as what sets it apart from a standard donut shop.
Dawn and David Timmons started dating during their senior year at Alexander High School and after just three weeks of dating David took Dawn to his parent’s home on Lake Wedowee.
“Lake Wedowee was one of his favorite places," Dawn said. "We came down with friends numerous times during the summers kneeboarding and tubing. After long days on the water, we would go get soft serve ice cream at the Dairy King on the edge of town.”
Since then, Dawn and David had gotten married and had kids of their own who they took to Lake Wedowee.
“Our kids grew up coming to Lake Wedowee but there was not a place to go after long days on the water for ice cream, Dairy King had closed," Dawn said. "This inspired my dream. David wanted to retire here. I said I wanted to open a cute shop with ice cream and sweets to make memories like we did.”
Dawn Timmons talked about how the timing worked out perfectly as the building at 108 Main Street South in Wedowee went for sale at just the right time.
“I was a super involved mom," she said. "When Avery went to college, I felt an emptiness. Then Alyssa graduated and the lil 1935’s building in Wedowee came up for sale so we took a leap and bought it.”
However, it took 18 months before the shop would be opened due to multiple setbacks.
“A month into renovations we found the building was infested with termites," Dawn said. "It had to be gutted. It was a huge setback. Then we had to redo the plumbing all the way to the sewer main. To add insult to financial injuries, we found it needed a new roof also.”
Despite all the setbacks she was overwhelmed and felt blessed by the support that Wake and Shake received for their grand opening Memorial Day weekend.
“We are not your regular donut shop," Dawn said. "Donuts are made fresh throughout the day. You are able to select and custom build your donut with the toppings, however your heart and stomach desires.”
One of the favorites from the opening weekend mirrored something similar to a girl scout cookie that had chocolate glaze with coconut and caramel drizzle.
Sticking to the Lake Wedowee theme, donuts come in quantities called a skiff which is a single, a canoe which is three donuts and a boatload which is their dozen. The shop also served coffee, cold brews, lattes and cappuccinos for those looking to get a coffee with their donut.
The shop also has four current milkshakes including the Wake and Shake Special which is a vanilla shake with M&Ms, whipped cream and a donut on top. Wanting to maintain the Dairy King memories, the shop also serves soft serve ice cream.
Wake and Shake Donut Shop is open six days a week with them being closed on Wednesday. The shop opens at 6:00 a.m. during the weekdays, 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, and 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, and on Friday and Saturday are open until 9:00 p.m.
