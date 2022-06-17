This afternoon I sat in the parking lot of my dentist office, waiting for the staff to get back from lunch. High-pitched squeals caught my ear. I looked across the road and saw a pack of marauding boys in summer buzz cuts and cut-offs. They were running wild and free across the soft grass of the lawn. The boys were taking turns rolling down the big hill, arms and legs flailing all the way down to the bottom. Once they’d out-rolled gravity’s pull, they’d run back up to the top and start again.
I watched from a distance, listening as their sharp laughter brightened the overcast day. Finally, a lower pitched voice, a mama’s voice, called from the back of the house and the kids moved their party indoors. Then it was quiet and I watched a robin land where the boys had been rolling, looking for any bugs that might have been stirred up by their frolicking. Another pair of freckled kids cycled slowly by, showing off and popping wheelies on the cracked sidewalk. As I watched them pass, I fell into recollection about my own youth.
Of all the seasons of childhood, I remember summer best. I guess its because my time was my own and I spent it as I pleased. Well, except for the long hours hoeing in the garden and push-mowing the eternally growing lawn. And the time spent picking and shelling butter beans and blackberries and pulling bitter weed. But when we finally finished our work, our free time was spent grandly.
Out in the country, there were lots of things to do. In the absence of ice cream trucks and sidewalks that provided unlimited bicycle freedom, we were good at finding our own amusements. We sifted brown stream gravel for salamanders and scoured the woods for old dead cow bones. Watching little brother Bill try and ride a cow was always entertaining. Our trip to the library was the highlight of the week, combining my two favorite treats — unlimited books and air conditioning.
But I must say that my favorite summer time treat was Vacation Bible School. I think it was my mama’s favorite, too — getting us out of the house for four hours a day must have been bliss. I think that’s why we got to go to lots of them every year — Carrollton Presbyterian, Bethany Christian — but the first one I can recall was at Oak Mountain Presbyterian. A bus, filled with sunburned kids we didn’t know picked us up and drove, groaning and heavy laden, up the highest hill in Carroll County. We drove past thick stands of roadside Queen Anne’s Lace and proud orange day lillies until we pulled up into the dusty parking lot of the mountain church.
I remember sitting in the hot sanctuary, fanning myself with whatever craft we’d made that morning. Listening to ladies talk about missionary work in far off places, my attention drifted upward and I watched the long-legged wasps buzz lazily through the pine rafters. When it came time for singing, young Jim Cooper, the wonder boy who played piano by ear, pounded out our favorites, “Deep and Wide, Deep and Wide, There’s a Fountain Flowing Deep and Wide” and “The B-I-B-L-E, Yes that’s the book for me.”
We sang with gusto in tuneless shouts, almost lifting the roof with our loud voices.
We made crafts. I distinctly remember a cigar box covered in macaroni and sprayed with gold paint. It was grand. We heard Bible stories filled with drama and excitement. And we drank grape Kool-Aid, the official drink of all summertime kids. There were lots of noble things to keep us busy at Bible School.
But my very favorite activity was tinged with mischief. Out in the front of the church there was (and still is) a little bell house made of concrete blocks. A school bell hung there, silent and still. We loved to ring that bell. But the wasps that lived inside it didn’t appreciate our joyful noise. Kids vs. Wasps.
We’d approach it nonchalantly, trying not to alert the wasp sentry that was posted on the roof of the bell house. A rusty chain was attached to the bell and hung down, tantalizingly close. On a dare, we’d circle in until we were within bolting distance. Then one of us would get brave enough to make a run for the chain, yanking it hard on our way by, sending the bell swinging and pealing. Then we’d run, with a boiling, dark cloud of wasps in hot pursuit. Those were the days of simple entertainments.
Today, as I drive around town, I see VBS signs sprouting like mushrooms from the lawns of churches. Please keep that in mind as you’re out running errands. School may be out but there are still kids gathering and learning. And running across the street.
