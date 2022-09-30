Haralson County Fire Department responded to an active fire at a residence in Waco on Wednesday after being alerted by a sensor alarm.
On Wednesday, Sept. 28,, at 2:07 p.m., Haralson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a window sensor alarm call at 111 Plunkett Road in Waco, Ga.
According to HCSO officials, when the deputy approached the residence, he observed that the residence was actively on fire and he asked dispatch to send the Haralson County Fire Department.
The deputy attempted to make entry into the home to see if anyone was inside and as the deputy gained entry, he was advised by dispatch that no one was home meaning no injuries were sustained in the blaze, according to officials.
Reports stated that the Haralson County Fire Department began arriving on scene as requested and fought the fire as the house was completely engulfed. The fire is still under investigation at this time and no other information can be released until the investigation is complete.
