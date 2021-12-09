Waco City Council members at their meeting on Monday received a personal briefing about the proposed landfill in Haralson County.
Representatives for Solid Solutions will be presenting their petition for a zoning change to the Haralson County Planning and Zoning Board on Jan. 18, at the 10 a.m. meeting, said Ernest Kaufmann, vice president of business development for Solid Solutions Development, the company proposing the landfill. The proposal will then go before the Haralson Commission for a public hearing at the Feb. 15 work session. The Commission is currently scheduled to vote on the proposed zoning change on March 1 at the regular meeting at 6 p.m.
Kaufmann told the Waco Council members that he has been visiting each local government to present the facts about the project in advance of the votes.
Some things that the councilmen might have heard about the project are untrue, he said. For instance, Kaufmann said, addressing two complaints about the proposal, traffic on Highway 100 should not back up because of trucks going to and from the landfill and the size of the landfill will not exceed the requested 300-acres.
“When you come off the interstate, you’re only going to go about 100 yards before you turn in on the entrance road,” Kaufmann said.
The entrance road, located near the Exxon service station on Georgia 100, will be 1.5 miles long, he said.
“When we do a project, we want to isolate ourselves in the middle of the property,” Kaufmann said. “So you build a long entrance road that allows the trucks to back up on your property. … They’ll be no reason for any traffic ever be delayed on 100.”
In addition, he explained, the only part of the property that is suitable for the facility is the 300-acre site that has been proposed. It is bordered by the old Haralson County landfill on one side, Walker Creek, a rail line, power lines and a gas line on others.
“You can’t if you wanted to,” Kaufmann said of any expansion past the 300-acre site.
He also showed maps of other landfills that pictured businesses, homes and even a school that were built near a landfill after it was created. It’s just not true that nobody will want to build next to a landfill, he said.
“These people, they only a 150-foot buffer between them and the landfill,” Kaufmann said. “Here, you’re going to have massive buffers.”
Some of the reasons for gaining control of the additional acreage is to harvest soil to cover the trash and to provide a buffer to other properties, he said. The company will also hold all timber rights in order to control the sight lines around the facility, he said.
A portion of the property has been set aside for an industrial park. Kaufmann hopes to work with the Haralson County Development Authority to bring light industry and good paying jobs to the county.
The company also proposes $2.50 per ton of trash that makes its way to the landfill go to the county and another $1 per ton be given to the municipalities. The municipal proceeds would be distributed based on population, he said. The $2.50 fee alone could generate $72 million to $78 million for the county over the life of the landfill.
These are proposals that the company has come up with, but they are negotiable, he added.
“We need to know what y’all want,” Kaufmann said.
The landfill itself will have several layers of liners including packed clay, a liner intended to catch any liquid that might get through the plastic liner over it, a cushioning layer, a system to remove the leachate, rainwater that falls into the landfill and picks up waste products. Then when it is closed it will be covered with the same liners.
“So what you have is what they refer to as a dry tomb,” Kaufmann said.
There will also be a methane collection system, he said.
After the facility is closed, the company is required to monitor it for 30 years to make sure it is not leaking waste or leachate into its surroundings, he said.
The facility will not accept waste from outside the state. It will not take coal ash, hazardous waste or sewage sludge. That will all be written into the host agreement, he said. The host agreement is a legal document and can only be changed by going through the whole process that the company has been going through to propose the landfill. It cannot be done behind the backs of the residents who live in the county, he said.
In other business the council members:
- approved prorating the Christmas bonus of a part-time employee who was recently made a full-time employee. The councilmen had previously approved Christmas bonuses based on the part-time or full-time status of the employee.
- tabled a raise schedule so that they could discuss it at their next meeting.
- approved a business license for Jellystone Park.
- heard from Doug Johns, owner of 15 Woodland Circle, a request to help fill a ditch made in his yard that he believes was made by water from a leak from the city’s water line across the street.
- heard that the city requested $200,000 in state funds to repave Atlantic Avenue.
- heard from Rev. Richard Howard of the Carrollton Newnan Missionary Baptist Association a request for help keeping up with repairs on it’s building. The councilmen said they would discuss it and get back to him.
The next Waco City Council meeting is scheduled for Jan. 3 at 7 p.m.
