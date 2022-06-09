Waco City Council members heard on Monday from a local resident that a water issue he had been having had finally been resolved, and he signed an agreement with the city.
Doug Johns had appeared before the council members at their December meeting when he asked the city to pay to fill a ditch made in his yard by what he believed was a water leak in the city’s water line. The city’s attorney had drawn up an agreement for payment.
“We were waiting so long because the water continued to flow,” Johns told the councilmen. “But the water table must have just been really high. … I didn’t really want to act on anything until we knew that Jason had repaired the leak and everything was correct.”
He walked the property today and everything is dried up, Johns said.
“Thank you,” he said. “It’s been a long haul just to get to this point.”
Mayor Travis Prichard told him he was sorry that he had the problem.
“But I’m glad it’s fixed,” Prichard said.
City Clerk Kimberly Edwards told Johns that she would have a check for him this week.
In other business the council members:
• approved expansion plans from Love’s Truck Stop, pending the completion of a fence to block trash from blowing into neighboring yards
• approved renting the city’s Community Center to Ben Pruitt for use for services on Sunday mornings and possibly on Wednesday evenings for a church he would like to start
• changed the date of the July meeting to July 11 rather than on Independence Day. The meeting will be at 7 p.m.
• heard that Mayor Travis Prichard would be attending a meeting on Tuesday morning with representatives from Haralson County, Bremen, Buchanan and Tallapoosa to discuss the distribution of the county’s local option sales tax proceeds
