W. Morrison Jackson

W. Morrison Jackson, age 96, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023. He was born on August 2, 1926, in Russellville, Ala.

Morrison received his undergraduate degree from the University of Alabama. He obtained two M.S. degrees and his Ph.D. in radiochemistry from the University of Tennessee. He served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in South Korea. During his time there, he was able to hone his photography skills by taking pictures of the region for the Army.

