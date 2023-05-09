W. Morrison Jackson, age 96, of Carrollton, Ga, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023. He was born on August 2, 1926, in Russellville, Ala.
Morrison received his undergraduate degree from the University of Alabama. He obtained two M.S. degrees and his Ph.D. in radiochemistry from the University of Tennessee. He served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in South Korea. During his time there, he was able to hone his photography skills by taking pictures of the region for the Army.
During his professional career, he worked at Diamond Alkali Company, Goodyear Atomic Corporation and the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Oak Ridge, Tenn. as a Nuclear Research Chemist. He retired from Alabama Power, where he coordinated environmental radiation monitoring programs for nuclear plants in Alabama. The family moved from Birmingham, Ala, to Atlanta, Ga, where he evaluated nuclear power programs nationwide with the Institute of Nuclear Power Operations (INPO).
Later in life, Morrison managed his own consulting business as a Certified Health Physicist, expanding his experience into medical radiography, fluorography, mammography, and computer tomography (CT), along with other medical diagnostic tools. As part of his business, he contracted with FEMA to monitor emergency exercises at nuclear power plants
nationwide before finally retiring in his 80’s.
Morrison was a true Renaissance man. In addition to being an avid photographer, his hobbies included gardening, carpentry, aviation and restoring antique cars. He and his wife, Francis, traveled the world together and carried those places and memories with them. He was a member of the Carrollton Rotary Club, Friendship Force, Carroll County Master Gardener Association and Tabernacle Baptist Church. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 69 years, Francis “Fran” Jackson; son & daughter-in-law, Greg & Debi Jackson; daughter & son-in-law, Melissa Jackson Papendick & Steve Papendick.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, May 12, 2023, at 1 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Funeral Home with Dr. Stephen Allen, Rev. Mary Lou Grimmett and Rev. Johnny Thomas officiating. Internment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12 p.m. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of W. Jackson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.