Villa Rica water customers will see a slight increase in their volume rate effective Jan. 1, so that the city can stay ahead of an expected increase in its own water bill.
The rate increase was approved in October when City Council adopted the 2023 budget.
An average residential water user in the city uses 4,000 gallons per month. The expected monthly increase to this type of user would be $0.81.
Villa Rica produces almost all its own water but relies on other sources to supply the rest. City administrators have been told to expect an increase in the rate that Carroll County Water Authority charges the city in the spring of 2025.
The rate increase that goes into effect next week is intended to help the city absorb the impact of Carroll County Water Authority’s rate hike when it goes into effect.
A similar rate increase was approved in the 2022 fiscal year budget.
