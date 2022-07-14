The Villa Rica Police Department will be hosting their 21st Citizens Police Academy beginning in August.
The VRPD Citizens Police Academy is 10 weeks long and will have 11 sessions. Each session will be held on Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the city courtroom right next to the police department with food provided, beginning Aug. 18. The academy will last until Oct. 20.
There is a Saturday morning built into the schedule to allow the attendees to go to the gun range for a chance to shoot VRPD weapons.
“Anyone that is interested in learning more about what we do and why we do it should attend. If you have ever seen a story on the news or saw officers at a scene and wondered why they do things a certain way, this is a great time to have those questions answered,” VRPD Public Information Officer Captain Keith Shaddix said.
Some topics that will be covered during the academy are criminal investigations, K-9 program, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office jail and 911 center tour, handgun laws & use of force, uniform patrol, and traffic enforcement, but there will be more.
Sergeant Jason Gunkle will be coordinating the event and teaching some of the topics. There are also several guest speakers who will talk about special items.
An example will be Kelly Lawson, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's (GBI) sketch artist sharing how police sketches are done as well as speak about identifying human remains, per Shaddix.
Other topics that will be addressed are police patrol functions, police use of force, judgmental shooting, criminal investigations and Citizen’s Response to Active Shooter Events, known as CRASE.
“Attendees will also get to step into the role of an officer and handle a traffic stop in a training environment, investigate a crime scene, and drive a golf cart while wearing the drunk goggles to show how alcohol or drugs affect our driving skills,” Shaddix said.
Interested citizens can apply in person at the VRPD. Applicants must be 18 years old and older to participate and must complete a criminal background and driver’s history check. The deadline to apply is August 5.
“Everyone sees the news concerning police and their response to situations. This is a great time to ask questions and learn why we do what we do. We believe this training will build trust with the community through education and open communication,” Shaddix said.
There will be a graduation dinner at the end of the training. Anyone that has any questions, can contact the Villa Rica Police Department at 678-840-1319 or email at jgunkle@villarica.gov
“This is a very informative event in which we have a lot of fun and laughs and at the same time provide information to help our citizens understand how law enforcement works,” Shaddix said.
