The Villa Rica Police Department arrested 27- year-old Demetrius Tatum for multiple felony counts of Illegal possession of a controlled substance as well as possession with intent to distribute.

According to the report, on Thursday, around 10:20 p.m. VRPD officer was parked in his patrol car on Georgia state route eight. While stationary, a 2017 Chrysler Limited past the officer traveling eastbound. As the vehicle passed, the officer stated that he could smell the odor of marijuana, and pulled out behind the only vehicle traveling eastbound. As they continued down the road the odor never left and there was no car in front of or behind the car.

