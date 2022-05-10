Anyone visiting the downtown Villa Rica area lately might have noticed that key businesses in the city are temporarily shut down, homes are taped off with yellow barricade tape, police officers and chiefs are out and about, and cameras are swarming all around. It is conceivable that neighbors might have even gotten phone calls from friends and family with news that something has happened in Villa Rica. That is because there is something going on in the city, but it is not as bad as one may think — actually, it is the complete opposite. The Villa Rica Police Department is preparing for their upcoming police academy in July and they are looking to recruit some new faces. So what better way to get the word out than to put on a full-on film production?
For the past two weeks, James Schiller Paul of Schiller Productions and Zuleica Rendall, owner of In Good Company, have been shooting a new recruitment video for the Villa Rica Police Department. There have been mock homicides, car crashes, chaotic stunts, and staged shootings taking place all around the city. They have been spotted at places like Evan’s Barbeque Company, Flowers Baking Company, Sassy Ladies Boutique, Chat & Choo, and Mirror Lake Wrecker, just to name a few. And with the help of one of Villa Rica’s own, the process for the film was smooth sailing.
“We worked hand-in-hand with Capt. Hunter Ethredge,” said Rendall. “He helped us with scheduling, getting us the contacts we needed, and he made sure we had the access we needed. Everyone was aware of who we were and what we were doing.”
Oftentimes, police officers do not get much positive press, but it was the mission of Paul, Rendall, and Capt. Ethredge to paint the officers in a positive, authentic light.
“We came up with a more holistic approach,” said Paul. “We didn’t want to just show guns blazing.”
Paul was able to capture the real and the raw of being a police officer and the impact they have in the community. The idea behind the film is to recruit people who want to make a change and difference in their environment. It is important to show police officers as real people and not robots because they too are sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, husbands, and wives who risk their lives everyday serving, protecting, and keeping us all safe. But they also are people who like to let their hair down every now and then and just be normal. And it is important that we all strive to see them as such—real people.
If you are interested in becoming a small town hero, the Villa Rica Police Department will be recruiting fresh faces at the Police Academy held in July. Visit the City of Villa Rica’s website for more information on how you can join the team.
“We are hoping to reach a diverse audience, people who want to get into the job for the first time and existing officers looking to make a move,” Capt. Ethredge said. “We need honest, hard-working, motivated candidates from all backgrounds.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.