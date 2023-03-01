The Villa Rica Police Department has identified 33-year-old Travis Marc Bray of Villa Rica as the suspect of a robbery from Feb. 4, 2023 at the Complete Cash on Highway 78.
According to the press release from VRPD issued on Thursday, the investigation indicated that a white male wearing a hoodie and a face covering had entered the business. The suspect ordered the employee to the floor and demanded the code to the safe. Upon getting the code to the safe, the suspect opened the safe as a customer walked in. The employee took the chance to escape and the suspect also fled the scene. The suspect was seen getting into an older Ford truck but there was no further description of the vehicle.
