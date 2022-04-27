The Villa Rica Police Department will be taking part in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
This twice-a-year event aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.
“Events such as this help remove prescription drugs from our community. Too often children experiment with the unused drugs or the drugs become a temptation for misuse,” VRPD Captain Keith Shaddix said. “Hopefully removing the drugs from our medicine cabinets will lessen the chance of their misuse.”
The drug overdose epidemic in the United States is a clear and present public health and public safety threat, the press release said.
According to the CDC, there were an estimated 100,306 drug overdose deaths in the United States during the 12-month period ending in April 2021, an increase of 28.5% from the 78,056 deaths during the same period the year before.
The Villa Rica Police Department is joining with the Drug Enforcement Administration to encourage the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting, per the press release.
According to the DEA website, the last drug take back in October 2021 resulted in 744,082 pounds of prescription drugs collected nationally and 9,962 pounds collected in Georgia.
“We do not recommend disposing of drugs into our water sources. This is a safe alternative to destroy the drugs,” Shaddix said.
The Villa Rica Police Department will also take prescription drugs Monday through Friday during normal business hours.
“We do not take syringes or liquids,” Shaddix said. “This is a chance for the citizens that cannot come to the police department during the week to dispose of unneeded drugs.”
Prescription drugs can be dropped off at the Villa Rica Police Department on Saturday, April 30 from, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
“We hope that our community takes advantage of the opportunity to dispose of their unused prescription drugs in a way that is safe for our environment,” Shaddix said.
